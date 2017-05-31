Southern Arkansas University Rodeo’s Ashton Glascock has earned a trip to the College National Finals in Casper, Wyo., in June.

Glascock finished the season placing among the Top 10 in breakaway roping and goat tying and was on the SAU Women’s Ozark Reserve Champions team. She is a senior English major from Hartsburg.

SAU Rodeo Coach William “Rusty” Hayes called this year’s team “some of the strongest competitors I’ve ever seen.”

Each of the seven team members who qualified for the National Finals from SAU will take his or her own horse and equipment to Wyoming. “We’ll all leave from different places,” Hayes said. “It can take 24 hours to drive up there. They’ll be taking their own horses, their own trucks and trailers – all that’s their personal stuff. We’ll drive 1,300 miles through every kind of weather. You worry about motors and bearings and everything else that can go wrong between here and Casper. You never know what you’re gonna hit.”

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~