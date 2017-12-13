The SoBoCo girls basketball team dropped a Tri-County Conference game at California on Tuesday by an 87-58 score.

The Eagles kept the game close through the middle of the third quarter, however, the No. 5 ranked Pintos hit 16 3-point shots in the game to pull away for the win.

The Eagles girls play at Eldon on Thursday. The Eagles boys play at California on Friday.

• The Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Ollis on Tuesday 31-23, the 7th grade boys lost only their second game of the season at Ollis by a 35-21 score.