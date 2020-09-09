The SoBoCo girls golf team has opened play with two 9-hole matches and an 18-hole tournament in their first week. The tournament was played at Lake Valley in Camdenton and featured numerous large schools from around the state. SoBoCo had a great showing, coming in 5th out of 17, with the four teams ahead of SoBoCo all being 6A schools, and defeated several other schools above our class. Scores were atypically high given the treacherous greens, but Lila Frazier still managed an 89, good for 13th place overall, and Lily Frazier added a 94 to end up 17th. Kassidy Warren shot 103 and Hayley Sapp 106 to complete the scoring.

By Anthony Frazier