The SoBoCo girls golf team enjoyed one of its best days in recent years in the prestigious Helias Invitational at Meadow Lake Acres. SoBoCo had a team score of 355 to finish 5th out of a field of 18 teams, nearly all of which were much larger schools including event winner Rock Bridge.

Three SoBoCo players shot their competition career best: Lily Frazier and Lila Frazier each carded a stellar 78 to finish tied for 5th overall in the individual competition, and Kassidy Warren ended with a fine 93, good for 23rd out of 90 players. “We knew the Frazier twins were going to have a great year and this proves they are in the top layer of golfers in mid Missouri,” said Coach Shannon Jeffrey.

