Lead Sports Photo: Southern Boone YMCA Summer Day Camp has kicked off with a number of activities. More than sixty kids are participating in the day camp which includes a day at the pool, gym activities, and crafts.

For Southern Boone football coach Trent Tracy this summer’s weight room workouts are about quality and quantity.

“We have more athletes working out – especially the girls – than we did last year,” Tracy said.

More than 70 middle school athletes participated in June workouts and about 90-100 Eagles boys and about 75 Eagles girls participated.

“We had a meeting with the athletes at the end of the school year with all of the coaches there and everyone is really buying into the program,” Tracy said. “We have about 100 Eagles boys working out, so we have to split them into two different workouts. But the big difference this summer over last summer is the number of girls working out – we have almost twice as many coming in for regular workouts.”

Tracy said a challenge is to keep the workouts interesting.

“We try to keep the workouts fresh,” Tracy said. “We always do our core lifts and we decrease the number of reps as we increase the weight as the athletes get stronger – it’s a progression. We change the auxiliary workouts every week, or it gets monotnous.”