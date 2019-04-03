The wet spring break caused a number of games to be rescheduled for Southern Boone teams. Here’s a run down of what was cancelled:

• The boys golf meet at North Callaway’s Tanglewood course was cancelled on March 28. Currently, no makeup meet has been announced. The boys are slated for a meet tonight beginning at 4 p.m. at Eagle Knoll.

• The track meet scheduled for Friday at Fayette was cancelled. Currently, no makeup met has been announced. The team’s next meet is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Moberly.

• The baseball game scheduled against Linn on Friday was cancelled. The game has been rescheduled as a varsity only game, set for 7 p.m. April 16 at Linn.

By Briley Eilers