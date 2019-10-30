The intensity of consequence was understood on the turf Friday night. The Boonville Pirates and the Southern Boone Eagles football teams arrived at the game with identical 6-2 records and both 4-2 in the Tri-County Conference. Each team understood the victor in their contest would lock up 3rd place in the Tri-County Conference and 3rd seed in the Class 3, District 7 bracket.

The Pirates sailed to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter off of two touchdowns by senior running back Avian Thomas. Southern Boone Head Coach Trent Tracy recognized Thomas as a threat going into the game.

“We knew he was very dangerous if he got into open space,” Tracy explained. “Fortunately as the game went on we were able to slow him down and keep him in check for the most part.”

By Frank Finley

Photo: The Eagles offense lines up against the Pirates in Friday’s Homecoming game.