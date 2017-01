Freshman Lady Eagles earned another win on the season over Harrisburg in a home game on Tuesday, January 3. The Eagles won 47-21. High scorers were Gabbie Bruce with 14 points and Lexi Ussery with 11 points.

Following an away game in Kirksville on the 4th and bringing home a win of 39-16, the Freshman Lady Eagles are now 7-0 on the season. Top scorers during the Kirksville match-up included Lanie Ralston (9), Sadie Giles (8) and Lexi Ussery (8).