The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites kids and their families to a free, four-class series of fishing workshops in Columbia. The Discover Nature – Fishing (DNF) workshops will cover the basics of fishing from tackle to knot-tying, and participants will gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own.

Each of the four lessons will focus on a different topic:

Lesson 1 – Equipment, casting, and proper fish handling * Participants must attend Lesson 1 in order to attend any of the following lessons;

Lesson 2 – How to tie a knot and bait a hook;

Lesson 3 – Five common Missouri fish: anatomy, habitat, and lifecycle;

Lesson 4 – Fishing with lures and fishing regulations.

These DNF classes will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, Aug. 13 – 22, at Bass Pro Lake, 3101 Bass Pro Drive.

“This is a great way for kids and their parents to learn the basics of fishing,” said MDC Angler Education Assistant Ashley Edwards. “Fishing is a great way to get outdoors and have some fun! I encourage anyone who has enjoyed fishing but never really learned how to fish, and also people who have no idea what they are doing at all, to come join me at the Bass Pro Shops in Columbia for these DNF programs. We will have lots of fun, there will be lots of learning and fishing and even some prizes at the end.”

DNF programs focus primarily on reaching kids 6 – 15 years of age and emphasize family involvement. All children must be accompanied by an adult and all participants must preregister for each lesson by visiting mdc.mo.gov/centralevents.

All DNF classes are free for registered participants and MDC will provide all needed fishing equipment and supplies. Participants should bring their own bug repellant and sunscreen if they wish.

For more information about these classes, contact Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov, or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968.