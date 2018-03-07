Southern Boone’s Carrie Ponder was named to the first team All Tri-County Conference team announced this week. Three other Eagles were named to the squad.

Conference champions California Pintos had two players named to the first team, one named to the second team and one to the Honorable Mention list. The Pintos’ Elizabeth Lutz was named the conference’s Most Outstanding Player and Coach of the Year went to California’s Bobby Sangster. The Pintos will play in this weekend’s Missouri Final Four in Springfield.

Joining Ponder on the All Conference team are Gabbie Bruce, second team and Dani Post and Kate Ponder on the Honorable Mention list.