The Central Missouri All-District football players for Class 3 were announced last week. Southern Boone High School landed six players on the list.

First team honorees are Senior Tristan John at running back. John had 1,733 rushing yards on 182 carries, 112 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns for the season.

First team defense lineman honors went to Senior Reygan Whitt. He had 23 tackles, four of them solo and 19 assists for the season.

Senior offensive lineman Tyler Frese was also named to the first team.

By Frank Finley