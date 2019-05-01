The Southern Boone County boys golf team finished last in a tough Tri-County Conference tournament on April 24.

The Eagles team score fell to 392, 12 points behind the next to last team, Blair Oaks, and almost 50 points behind the first-place team. Eldon finished on top with a score of 343. Hallsville did not send a team to the tournament.

Freshman Adam Wiseman once again led the team, shooting a 90 over 18 holes. His play improved over the back nine as well, dropping two strokes. Matthew Potter finished just a few strokes behind Wiseman, with a 92. Connor Gamble, Kaden Schupp and Lleyton Shoot rounded out the top five for Southern Boone.

Head coach Mike Johnson understood his team would be on the young and inexperienced side coming into the season, and has been looking for constant improvement out of his golfers. While at times the scores don’t reflect the things he sees out of his golfers, he knows that the season has been a growing process.

By Briley Eilers