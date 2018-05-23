Five Southern Boone Eagles baseball players were named to the All Tri-County Conference baseball team this past week.

Senior Daniel Smith and freshman Ethan Osborne led the Eagles with first team spots. Junior pitcher and infielder Nate Allen and third baseman Seth Mueller garnered second team spots and shortstop Sam Stichnote was named to the Honorable Mention list.

The Eagles completed their conference record at 6-1, good enough to tie with Blair Oaks and Hallsville for the conference championship.

The full list of Tri-County Conference baseball team includes:

First team: Southern Boone – Daniel Smith, Ethan Osborne; Hallsville – Zane Burkett, Zane Parnell; Eldon – Austin Pipes; California – Jacob Wolken, Kory Stephens; Osage – Andrew Bryant; Versailles – Taylor Dobbins.

Second Team – Warsaw – Cash Miller; Blair Oaks – Colton Hoelscher, Nolan Hair; Hallsville – Ethan Thompson, Jake Ashburn; Eldon – Corbin Harrison; Southern Boone – Nate Allen, Seth Mueller.

Honorable Mention: Southern Boone – Sam Stichnote; Eldon – Dawson Brandt, Andrew Rodriguez; California – Hayden Green; Osage – Dalton Depee; Blair Oaks – Bryce Kempker; Hallsville – Cooper Crane; Warsaw – Matt Luebbert.

Pitcher of the Year – Tanner Beatty, Hallsville; MVP – Alex Wimer, Hallsville; Coach of the Year – Barry Koeneke.