The Eagles fishing team competed in their first meet last weekend.

Unofficial results have 3 Eagles teams in the top 15. “We sent six teams and there were 77 boats,” said coach Wade Vandelicht.

“Peyton Keathley won second big bass with a fish weighing 3.73lbs.

It was a very rough day of fishing with rain most the morning and then the sun came out and it quickly got hot.”