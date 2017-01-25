The Blair Oaks Falcons came out with a game plan to go to their big man on Tuesday night and it worked as the Falcons knocked SoBoCo from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 65-52 win in Wardsville.

Jason Rackers, the Falcons’ 6-5 inside man, scored 29 points as SoBoCo could not hold him in check in the paint.

SoBoCo’s Sam Stichnote got into early foul trouble and spent a part of his evening on the bench, scoring only 11 points.

The Eagles had a tough time getting their offense off the ground Tuesday night – perhaps in part because it was SoBoCo’s third game since Friday night – and they could only muster 39% field goal shooting in the game.

Regardless, the Eagles were in a position to win the game until a 10-0 run for Blair Oaks that started late in the third quarter. The Falcons led by two at halftime, 27-25 and their late run in the third lifted them to a 42-37 lead after three. But the Falcons blew the game open in the fourth period, out-scoring the Eagles 23-15 for the win.

Zane Safely led the Eagles with 15 points, Maguire Scheer had 13 points and Stichnote scored 11 points.

The Eagles take on California tonight in a makeup game cancelled in December due to weather.

• The Eagles girls travel to Ozark High School this weekend to participate in a shootout against state champion Stratford. The Eagles freshmen and junior varsity teams play on Friday and the Eagles varsity girls play Strafford at Ozark High School on Saturday at 4 p.m.