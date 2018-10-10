Once again, the Blair Oaks Falcons showed why they are annually one of the state’s top-ranked football programs.

Blair Oaks, the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2, beat up on the Eagles the same way SoBoCo has won against many of their opponents this season. Early scores piled up for the Falcons leading to a 56-17 win in Ashland.

An interception returned for a TD on the fourth play of the game from Eagles quarterback Sam Stichnote put SoBoCo in a hole early. Despite the miscue, they were able to drive down the field for a 12-play touchdown drive, tying the game off of a Stichnote 2-yard touchdown run.

The 12 plays ate up a significant portion of 1st quarter clock, combining pass plays and short carries to advance downfield. It was a strategy Southern Boone would have to replicate later in the game to keep the explosive Blair Oaks offense off the field.

But the Falcons strong defense limited the Eagles to short, four or five play drives in the 2nd quarter as the offense racked up 21 unanswered points.

~ There’s more Eagles Football in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers