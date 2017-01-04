The Eagles wrestling team gets back into action on Thursday with a dual meet at Tipton and then faces one of their most challenging weeks with matches on Jan. 10 at Eldon vs the Mustangs and Hallsville and on Jan 12 with matches against Versailles and Fatima.

The Eagles will wrestle in the Warsaw Tournament on Jan. 14.

The Eagles are led by unbeaten state contender Blake Schmidt and Tanner Smith.

Coach Trent Tracy says the Eagles continue to improve in their first year of competition.