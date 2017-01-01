The Eagles wrestling team split a pair of triangular duals last week – and continue to show rapid improvement, according to coach Trent Tracy.

“We have some guys who are still losing matches, but they are scoring points, putting themselves in position to win – but then making a mistake that gets them beat,” Tracy said.

“Then we have guys who were getting beat a lot earlier in the year who are now beating some of those guys.”

Dominic Lawrence is one such wrestler. Lawrence lost twice early in the season to a Versailles opponent who Lawrence pinned last week.

“We are getting better every week, every match,” Tracy added. I

n the Tuesday, January 10th tri-dual at Eldon, the Eagles defeated the Mustangs 48-26.

~ Get more Eagles Wrestling news in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace