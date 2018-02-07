The SoBoCo wrestling team will have to work hard if they want to grab one of the coveted spots in the upcoming state wrestling meet.

The Eagles will be at the district tournament this weekend in Clinton, facing 15 other teams – including top-ranked Monett.

“We have four or five we expect to qualify,” said Eagles head coach Trent Tracy, “but at this stage of the game, anything can happen.”

The Eagles will be led by returning state qualifiers from last year, Blake Schmidt at 126-lbs and Dom Lawrence at 220-lbs. But both wrestlers are down a weight from last year – Schmidt wrestled at 132 and Lawrence at heavyweight – where Tracy says both faced bigger, stronger competition. “I think they can both be successful at their current weights this year,” Tracy said.

The Eagles also have freshman Kade Scheer at 106-lbs. who has impressed Tracy since coming off an injury and Knonnor Turner at 120-lbs., who has led the Eagles in wins this season.

Tracy said he looks for the Eagles team to finish in the top eight.