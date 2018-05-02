The Eagles soccer team took two wins on the road last week in a week in games that could have presented the team tougher matches had they paid more attention to school distractions than the games themselves.

Standardized testing? No problems.

Prom preparations? Not thinking about that while playing soccer.

The Eagles defeated Dixon 5-0 on Tuesday and then traveled to and defeated Winfield 4-2. The Eagles had a 4-0 lead in that game with about 90-seconds remaining and gave up two goals in the final seconds.

Koyia Prince and Kate Ponder each scored a goal in the first half then Ponder opened the scoring in the second half with Ashtin Standifer scoring the Eagles fourth goal.

At Dixon the Eagles got first half goals from Avery Pickett and Sarah Johnson for a 2-0 lead – but it was not what coach Chris Miller was looking for.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace