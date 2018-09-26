Southern Boone County softball improved to 10-5 after a conference win and a tournament championship this weekend.

The Eagles bats came alive after a 12-0 shutout loss against Helias Catholic on Tuesday.

On Thursday, runs came early and in clusters against the Indians. The Eagles capitalized on a wild pitch by Hallsville to score one in the first inning followed by a four run second inning. Reganne Scheer gained an RBI on a ground out, while Landrie Cole doubled for an RBI and Camryn Schaller singled with two strikes to bring in one run. The fourth run was scored on an error.

Schaller added to the lead in the fifth and helped her own cause with a double. Brookelle Barnum also doubled in the fifth, bringing in one, and Scheer added two more RBIs off of a fielding error.

The Eagles sealed the deal in the bottom of the sixth as Andrea Reeder scored on a fielder’s choice ground out by Scheer, adding their tenth and final run.

Schaller pitched well and gave up only one run to the Indians in her win. She pitched all seven innings, giving up only one hit and striking out seven. Continuing to find the plate, Schaller gave up only one walk.

~ Get more Eagles Softball in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers