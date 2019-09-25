The Southern Boone girls golf team won three matches last week at Eagle Knoll, defeating district rivals Tolton and Blair Oaks amongst other visiting teams. Eagle’s sophomore Lila Frazier continued her recent hot play, securing medalist honors in all three matches with scores of 40, 40 and 39. Twin sister Lily Frazier and senior Gracyn Marriott each averaged scores in the 40s, providing solid rounds as the team’s second and third ranked players.

“Lila Frazier is becoming a dominant player,” said Coach Shannon Jeffries. “But an equally important story is the emergence of sophomore Hayley Sapp as the team’s number four player,” he continued.