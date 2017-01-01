The SoBoCo Eagles made it two tournament wins in two weeks as they defeated the O’Hara Celtics in the championship game of the California Tournament 78-60.

It was the second California Tournament title in as many years for the Eagles boys with the three wins running their record to 12-0.

Sam Stichnote and Maguire Scheer helped the Eagles run out to a 23-17 lead in the first quarter. Scheer dropped pair of threes, Stichnote hit a three and a layup just before the Eagles stole the ball at midcourt and passed to Scheer who scored at the buzzer.

When Zane Safely connected early in the second frame to give the Eagles a 28-21 lead, it looked as though it could be an early blowout.

However, the Celtics pulled bak to within three at 33-30 when Deron McDaniel scored and was fouled.

The Eagles had a 35-32 lead at halftime. The Eagles opened the third quarter with a steal and layup by Scheer, baskets by Stichnote and Spencer Taggart and when Stichnote hit a 3-pointer, the Eagles had a 10-point lead at 49-39.

SoBoCo never really let the Celtics back in the game.

By Bruce Wallace