Lead Sports Photo: Eagles soccer player Savana Johnson recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer with Stephens College. Savana has been a 4-year starter for the Eagles and was a second team all state player last spring. She helped the Eagles to a 62-10-3 record in the past three seasons and back-to-back district championships. Savana was joined with the Stephens College coach Kurtis Boardsen, her parents and Eagles soccer coach Chris Miller.

The Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls basketball teams got back on the winning track on Tuesday night, capturing a pair of wins on the road at Versailles.

The Eagles girls moved their record to 8-6 on the year with a 91-29. Sadi Giles led all scorers with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Carrie Ponder had 18 points, freshman point guard Jersee Wren scored 13 and Dani Post added 7 points.

The Eagles boys went to 13-1 on the season with a 70-67 win over the Tigers. The two teams played close throughout, but the scoring power of Sam Stichnote and Rece Gilmore carried SoBoCo to the win.