The SoBoCo Eagles boys basketball team got their 20th win of the season on the road at Osage on Tuesday night, defeating the Indians 69-56.

The Eagles ran out to a 17-9 lead in the first quarter and led at halftime 33-24.

Maguire Scheer led the Eagles with 22 points, hitting 4-of-10 3-point shots, and Sam

Stichnote scored 16 points.

The Indians came out of the locker room ready for a rally and out-pointed the Eagles in a 19-15 third period, however SoBoCo withstood the rally and out-pointed Osage in the final stanza 21-13 for a 69-56 win.

SoBoCo’s Zane Safely added 12 points to the Eagles effort and Garrett Goodnight had 10 points. Spencer Taggart had six assists and Goodnight added seven steals.

After hitting only 4-of-14 free throws on Saturday against Fulton in the championship win of the Southern Boone Classic, the Eagles made 10-of-16 free throws at Osage.

SoBoCo boys and girls will host Fulton on Thursday with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m.

By Bruce Wallace