Lead Photo: Eagles junior, Blake Dunn

The SoBoCo Eagles opened the baseball season with a number of questions about their pitching and their hitting.

After their 3-2 season opening win over Father Tolton, a few questions about hitting might hang around while it is early in the season, there is no doubt a few questions were answered about their pitching.

Nate Allen held the Trailblazers scoreless for four innings and freshman Ethan Osborne pitched well enough in relief to secure the win for the Eagles.

Allen did nothing spectacular – except that he threw strikes, stayed ahead in the count and did everything else you need your opening day ace to do while his teammates were trying to figure out live-game pitching for the first time this season.

Allen got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, then struck four and allowed a couple of meaningless hits in his four innings. He threw strikes without trying to overpower his opponents, moving his pitches inside and out and dropped a few breaking balls over the plate with confidence.

Osborne, who might be the most talented freshman pitcher at Southern Boone in years, was sharp in his three relief innings.

By Bruce Wallace