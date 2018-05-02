The SoBoCo Eagles broke open a tied ballgame in a big way on Monday evening.

The Eagles were tied with the Moberly Spartans in the first round of the always-tough Fulton Tournament in the early innings, but scored three runs in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to defeat the Spartans by a 12-5 score.

SoBoCo will played Rolla – thought to be the top team in the tournament – on Tuesday in the semi-finals (see results at bocojo.com).

Daniel Smith provided the big bat for the Eagles, getting four hits in the game, a part of a big night for Eagles hitters.

“We had 12 hits in the game and were really hitting the ball well,” said coach Andy Jahnsen.”

SoBoCo broke open the game with a 3-run fourth inning behind RBI hits by Seth Mueller, Sam Stichnote and Ryan Andrews.

That was followed by a sixth inning barrage of hits by Smith, Parker Boyce, Blake Dunn and Mueller. Colby Phillips was hit by a pitch and Ryan Andrews walked as the Eagles took advantage of wild Spartans pitching.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace