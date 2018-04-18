Lead Photo: Ivan Bossert, Tristan John, Nic Ditter and Deven Perry set a season-best time in winning the 4×100 relay last week. Eagles coach Adrian Cummings says the speedy relay team will get even faster as they work more in warmer weather before the district meet. The Eagles run Saturday at Hallsville.

Both the SoBoCo Eagles boys and girls track teams won their own Invitational track meet last Thursday.

The Eagles boys team was led by three first place finishes in relays and depth in their field events.

The girls were led by their middle distance runners and their relay teams.

