The Southern Boone girls golf team won its opening home match last Thursday, handily defeating New Bloomfield, Eugene and Centralia. Eagle’s sophomore Lila Frazier was medalist, posting a personal best 37, featuring birdies on holes 2, 3 and 4. Twin sister Lily Frazier got around with a tidy 43, and senior Gracyn Marriott carded a 49.

Lila Frazier is off to a fast start this season, recording a 42 at Boonville and a 40 at Mexico in earlier play. She also finished 12th out of 110 players at a respected tournament in Camdenton that featured several large schools.

By Frank Finley