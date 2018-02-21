The SoBoCo Eagles fought off an upset bid by the Dixon Bulldogs on Tuesday night to win their first round Class 3 District 9 game by a 73-59 score.

The Eagles were tied early 13-13, but SoBoCo went on a 9-0 run fueled by scoring by Sam Stichnote, Tyson Smith and the defensive efforts of Rece Gilmore, Seth Mueller and Ryan Andrews.

The Eagles continued to out pace the Bulldogs in the second half, creating turnovers and getting to the rim and the free throw line. SoBoCo steadily pulled away and put the game on ice in fourth quarter.

The Eagles will face St. James – 70-46 winners over Hermann – on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. In other District 9 action, top-seeded Blair Oaks defeated South Callaway 71-37 and Father Tolton defeated Fatima 43-27.