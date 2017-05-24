SoBoCo wins first girls soccer title in five years

The Southern Boone Eagles got a pair of goals from Kate Ponder and tough midfield play that kept Osage threatening in the second half and won the Class 3, District 9 soccer title on Wednesday evening in Ashland.

The victory marked the first district title for the girls’ team since 2012. The Eagles 23-1-1 will face second-ranked Springfield Catholic on Saturday in Ashland. Game time will be determined today.

The Eagles had numerous chances and a strong wind at their backs in the first half, but Ponder hit the crossbar and the Osage goalie inadvertently stepped inside the goal with the ball – but a score was not called. Ponder broke the ice with four minutes left in the half, gathering the ball just inside the penalty box, turning and getting off a shot that went just inside the far post.

“I just created a little separation by side-stepping my defender,” Ponder said. Her quick shot gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with little time left in the half.

However, the Indians missed a critical scoring chance when their offense ran past the Eagles defenders on the far side. Eagles goalie Katy Andrews came out to the 15-yard line, but the Indians pushed the ball passed her – but their shot was just wide of the goal.

“The first goal is always huge in a playoff game,” Miller said afterwards. “We had the wind and plenty of opportunities, we needed to come say with something.”

~ Read more about the District win in today’s Journal ~

Catholic overwhelms SoBoCo

The thrill of winning SoBoCo’s first girls soccer district title last Wednesday was swept away on Saturday by a green tide of Springfield Catholic soccer players.

Throughout the game, a player in an Irish jersey stepped in front of Eagles passes, won defensive battles and defended their goal as though it contained their pot of gold.

Despite what Eagles coach Chris Miller said was one of SoBoCo’s best first half of soccer, took a 2-0 lead, built it to 5-0 midway through the second half and ended the Eagles season with a 5-2 Class 2 Sectional win in Ashland.

The Eagles ended their season 23-2-1. Catholic moves to the quarterfinals at 18-4-1 where they will face a powerful Pleasant Hill team who defeated Father Tolfton in their Sectional matchup by a 9-0 score.

“It’s just tough to prepare a team to face D-1 talent,” Miller said afterwards. “I thought we played one of our best halves of soccer, but we made a couple of mistakes and they took advantage. We had opportunities – but could not take advantage.”

Only nine minutes into the game, Eagles midfielder Savana Johnson attempted to steal the ball from a Catholic opponent, was a step late to the attack and instead of getting the ball, took the feet out from under the Irish. The play happened just inside the penalty area and the Irish were rewarded with a penalty kick.

“Savana was making an aggressive play, not an intentional foul,” Miller said, “it was just unfortunate it happened where it did.”

~ Read more Lady Eagles Soccer in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace