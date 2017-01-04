The Southern Boone Eagles added two holiday wins to their No. 3 state ranking this past week, but coach Andy Jahnsen says he is still waiting for his team to play a full game and reach their potential.

“When we beat Salisbury – 55-54 win in the Moberly Shootout on Thursday – we shot the ball well in the first half and we had some moments when we (beat) Battle,” Jahnsen mused on Monday, but we really haven’t been in synch yet.”

Whether its a rhythm, being “in synch” or what-have-you, the Eagles are continuing to find ways to win.

On Monday as they prepared for the semi-finals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament against Osage in Hallsville on Wednesday, the Eagles were running the court hard and working on passing, layups and running the court.

Perfecting their bread-and-butter, which gave them a win over the Panthers.

In Thursday’s victory, Zane Safely started the game red-hot, hitting four 3-point shots early and the Eagles took a 14-point lead at halftime.

Behind Safely’s 18 points, it looked as though the Eagles might cruise, however, the Panthers hung around and got back in the game in the third quarter with a trap defense at midcourt.

Salisbury cut the lead to two inside the final minute, but sophomore Sam Stichnote hit one of two free throws to clinch the game before Salisbury hit a two-pointer at the buzzer for the 55-54 win.

Stichnote added 14 points and Garret Goodnight scored 12 points for the Eagles.

By Bruce Wallace