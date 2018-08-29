Lead Sports Photo: The Eagles celebrate after winning Saturday’s Hallsville Tournament championship.

Lead Sports Story: Eagles volleyball wins again

The Eagles volleyball team, in only its second game of the season, did something no other Eagles volleyball team has accomplished – they defeated the Boonville Pirates.

The Eagles defeated the Pirates in three close games, losing the first game 22-25 and then making a comeback to win 25-21, 25-22. The Eagles are now 2-0.

The SoBoCo JV volleyball team also defeated the Pirates in two games.

The SoBoCo soccer team traveled to Osage and defeated the Indians in their season-opener by a 4-0 score. The Eagles took a 2-0 halftime lead and sealed the win with a pair of goals in the final 40 minutes. Rece Gilmore led SoBoCo with a hat trick – scoring three goals.

The Eagles cross country team ran their first race of the year in Salisbury with Cassey Poole leading the way. Poole and freshman Isabella Finnegan both medaled in the girls race and Josh Sampsell and Isaac Smith won medals for the boys.

The SoBoCo softball team took their first loss of the year, dropping an 8-0 game at Fatima. The Eagles are now 4-1 and play their home opener on Monday, Sept. 3 against Tolton at 5 p.m.