While most of us will be navigating the heavens during the solar eclipse on Monday, the Eagles volleyball team will be hoping to simply navigate the highways of Mid-Missouri.

“It’s our first game of the season and I’m just hoping that we can get there,” joked head coach Jamie Nelson. “We will leave earlier than usual – and want to get there and start the season right.”

The Eagles played scrimmage games on Tuesday at Eldon and Nelson said it would be good to practice against different teams.

“We will play our varsity and it will be good to find out what we need to work on,” Nelson said.

The Eagles seniors have been leading the way in practice, Nelson noting that Carsyn Morris, Emma Straub and Ginny Lewis have been leaders on the court.

By Bruce Wallace