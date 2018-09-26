Southern Boone County volleyball saw some new faces on the floor in their Thursday win over Fulton.

After a number of games under their belt under new head coach Emily Becker, the top talent on the team has made itself evident. Becker thought a home game against non-conference opponent Fulton was a good time to give that talent a chance to play in a Varsity setting.

Sophomore Celissa Kennedy was put in at outside hitter in the front row in a rotation spot typically filled by Sayde Taggart. Taggart still served and played back row.

“Celissa has been a standout player on that [Junior Varsity] team. She’s a huge leader and…she’s on a different level than those JV girls. She had some phenomenal swings,” Becker said. Kennedy proved her power right off the bat, earning a strike of a kill on the first point of the second set. She ended with (number) kills.

The Eagles also utilized a libero for the first time. A libero is a defensive specialist who plays back row, typically for middle hitters, and subs in differently than most other substitutions. They stay in the back row for the entire game, only leaving the floor when one of the middles serves.

By Briley Eilers