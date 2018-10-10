Southern Boone volleyball was defeated twice by conference rival Blair Oaks in the Eldon volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Eagles met the Falcons first in pool play. Behind a powerful hitting attack, Blair Oaks defeated SoBoCo in two sets, 25-14 and 25-22. Fulton and Owensville were also in Southern Boone’s pool.

After pool play, the teams were put in a ranked bracket, and the Eagles met Blair Oaks, who was ranked No. 1, in the semifinals.

~ Get more Eagles Volleyball in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers