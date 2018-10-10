LEAD SPORTS PHOTO: Reganne Scheer covers third base during their game against Jefferson City. Photo by Frank Finley

LEAD SPORTS STORY: Eagles top Osage, prepare to host districts this week

The Southern Boone County softball team finished out the regular season with games against tough in- and out-of-conference opponents.

Blair Oaks, a conference rival who consistently performs in many sports, took on the Eagles on Tuesday and piled up the runs early.

Junior pitcher Camryn Schaller allowed three runs in the fiurst inning off three Falcons’ singles, putting the Eagles in a hole and putting pressure on their hitting and offense.

The Eagles bats were shut down until the sixth inning, however, after two singles and a walk loaded up the bases for freshman Mariah Prince. A wild pitch during her at-bat scored Carrie Ponder, but Blair Oaks’ pitcher was able to get the last two outs without any further damage done.

Schaller gave up eight hits and struck out two. The offense was left swinging without much to show for it as they were struck out 13 times and only produced five hits as the Eagles lost 4-1.

~ Get the rest of Eagles Softball in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers