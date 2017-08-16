The SoBoCo Eagles football team is coming off a solid, if unspectacular, jamboree last Friday and preparing to open the season at North Callaway this Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Eagles flexed their muscles at Hallsville on a few plays, however, they also played a very ‘vanilla’ offense as coach Trent Tracy refused to put all of his cards on the table.

“I think we did OK in the jamboree,” Tracy said Monday. “We had scripted plays and combinations of players on each play – and everyone got some snaps in,” Tracy said. “We prepared one afternoon for Hallsville and Tolton based on what they did last year and they came out and did some different things – so that affected us.”

The Eagles moved the ball with running back Cooper Mange breaking Tolton tackles and Seth Mueller made a 17-yard scramble to move the ball down the field.

The Eagles junior varsity had a trio of scores on a 40-yard run by Tristan John and a pair of TD passes by Chase Schuup to Will Duncan and Tanner Goodrich.

“When he was warming up, he was throwing helicopters,” Tracy said of Schuup, “but his first pass of the night was a 40-yard TD pass.”

By Bruce Wallace