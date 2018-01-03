Southern Boone’s two-year winning streak at the Tri-County Conference basketball tournament has ended.

The Eagles boys and girls teams both lost semi-final games on Tuesday. The girls lost to top seed California by a 57-37 score and the boys fell to top seeded Hallsville by a 64-59 score.

The Eagles boys played their rivals from Hallsville close for the entire game. The Indians hit a three-point shot just before halftime to break up a tie game, however, the Eagles re-gained the lead in the third quarter. The two teams went back and forth until the final two minutes when Hallsville hit another 3-pointer to grab and hold a five-point lead.

Both SoBoCo teams will play in the third place game on Friday at Osage High School. The girls face Blair Oaks at 4:30 and the boys will play Osage at 6 p.m.