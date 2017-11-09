The Southern Boone Eagles brought home the third place trophy on Saturday after a 0-0 tie with Bayless at the Class 2 State Soccer Championships in Fenton.

The Eagles dominated play throughout the game, but had no luck putting the ball in the net. SoBoCo’s Will Nickolaus’ volley struck the crossbar and went over the goal just 3:35 into the game. The near-goal brought the Eagles fans to their feet as Bayless worked to re-group and mount an attack.

However, the Eagles midfield and defense were equal to the task. SoBoCo goal keeper Nick Grabner made three easy saves in the first half as defenders Brandon Wagner, Ivan Bossert and Ethan Blackburn stymied the Bayless offense.

Bayless had better luck attacking in the second half, but the Eagles still had more shots on goal, more corner kicks and more opportunities.

The Eagles found the crossbar again in the second half and had a ball go into the goal, only to be called back for an offsides infraction.

In state soccer, overtime is not played in the third place game and both schools receive a third place trophy.

The Eagles lost their semi-final game to the Priory Rebels 3-0. The Rebels controlled much of the game, keeping the Eagles offense from making any counter-attacks or setting up their offense.

The Rebels defeated Lincoln College Prep 3-0 for the state championship.

By Bruce Wallace