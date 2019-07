The Eagles summer league softball team went up against North Callaway in the CMAA championship game over the weekend. Following an undefeated season, the Eagles came from behind to win 8-7 in the last inning of the game.

Fifth and sixth grade team members include: Abigail Smith, Adah Zagorac, Addison Hinton, Aubree Townlain, Bradie Baylous, Cheyenne McCain, Elaina Beckmann, Ema McGee, Lainie Scheer, Laken Glascock and Lydia Casey.