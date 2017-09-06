The SoBoCo Eagles softball team plated five runs in the third inning on their way to a 14-2 win over South Callaway on Tuesday in Ashland.

Coach Ashley Anderson’s Eagles took advantage of three Bulldogs errors, pulled off a run-scoring squeeze play and pushed their lead to 7-1.

Jaydn Wren started the inning by reaching on an error, Dani Post beat out a grounder for a base hit and Ashley Osborne brought Wren home with a single to centerfield. Kate Ponder dropped a perfect bunt in a squeeze play that scored the speedy Post and a Reganne Scheer hit scored another run. Carrie Ponder brought home another run when her hard-hit grounder was booted by the Bulldogs shortstop.

Cam Shaller picked up the win on the mound as the Eagles defense was solid behind her.

The Eagles host California on Thursday at 5 p.m.

• The Eagles volleyball team went on the road and came away with a win at Centralia. The Eagles defeated the Panthers in two straight games, 25-21 and 25-23. The Eagles had solid play from their defense and the SoBoCo serving was consistent throughout the game.

The Eagles, now 3-2, will host Hickman on Thursday with the JV game beginning at 5 p.m.