The Southern Boone County volleyball team learned just how tough the game could be this last week.

It wasn’t just that the physical toughness of the game, although they faced a team in Fatima that has a consistently powerful program or a team in Hickman that was bigger, stronger and quicker than them.

Yes, that was tough, but more than anything, Emily Becker’s team learned how mentally tough one has to be to win the game of volleyball.

The three minutes a team has to regroup, process and grab a breather in between sets has proved to be a challenging three minutes for the Eagles. Against Boonville, after losing the first set, they were able to use the three-minute break to their advantage. They stormed back after losing the first set and won the last two sets for their first conference win.

But since that conference win, SoBoCo has had a tough time in the second set.

In the win over Centralia, it looked to be an easy win as the Eagles took a 17-1 lead early off of Sydney Mattas and Sayde Taggert scoring runs. Centralia’s coach subbed her starters out after they allowed nine straight points, and Southern Boone didn’t have to do a lot to win the set – Centralia was beating themselves.

After a 25-9 win in the first set, Centralia showed some fight and won set two, forcing a third set. Able to put away a team they were clearly better than, the Eagles won their fourth game of the season.

~ Get more Eagles Volleyball in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers