Southern Boone baseball hit the road last week playing double-headers against Helias and Rock Bridge high schools.

On June 16, the Eagles were able to defeat Helias in their first game 3-1 with good hitting and base running. The second game turned into a slug fest ending in an Eagles victory, 15-14.

Two days later SBC traveled to Columbia to play Rock Bridge high school. The Bruins took the first game winning 5-4. Eagles Head Coach Brian Ash says despite the loss the team’s pitching was solid.

By Frank Finley

Photo: Carter Karotka slides into third base.