Savana Johnson broke a scoreless tie midway through the first half with a 35-yard volley that sailed into the goal for a 1-0 SoBoCo lead.

That was all the Eagles needed, but they got a lot more in a 4-0 win over district opponent Mexico on Tuesday evening at the Eagles athletic field.

Kylie Shoot got the second Eagles goal 13 minutes into the second half on a penalty kick, Johnson scored her second goal six minutes later and Faryn Griffin got the final tally with about nine minutes left.

The Eagles will play again on Thursday at Tolton for a planned makeup game – if weather allows.

• The Eagles baseball team had their only chance to play a game this week on Tuesday in Fulton – and they made the most of it.

After the Fulton Tournament was canceled, the Hornets offered to play the Eagles as a part of a doubleheader they hosted, along with Hallsville. SoBoCo started off fast with a pair of runs in the first inning and three more in the second. The Eagles got a single run in the third and exploded for four runs in the fifth to cap a 10-3 win. Clay Jeffrey and Daniel Smith each had a pair of RBIs. Smith threw a complete game, striking out 9 Hornet batters.

The Eagles are now 10-9 on the season.