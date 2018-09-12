LEAD SPORTS PHOTO-Schmidt applauded for sportsmanship: SoBoCo senior Blake Schmidt helps a competitor after he had fallen in a recent cross country meet. The photo was taken by a parent of a Father Tolton runner, who said he was impressed with Schmidt’s sportsmanship.

LEAD STORY–Eagles surprised at Versailles, Eldon next

Focus was the name of the game for Southern Boone County football coach Trent Tracy on Thursday against Versailles.

The Eagles lost that game tfor their first loss of the season, 30-22 against the Tigers.

Versailles hadn’t won a game in six years against conference rival SoBoCo, and the Eagles had typically met them late in the season after they had made a rough trip through the conference. Moving the game to earlier in the season, Tracy knew Versailles would have focus and confidence on their side.

It showed. Due to the large storms moving into the mid-Missouri area on Friday and Saturday, the two teams decided to move the game up a day to ensure play. The move didn’t affect Tracy’s team, but he could tell the locker room didn’t have quite the energy it needed before the game.

“When we were warming up, I just did not get a good feeling. I told them before the game and at half time that if you don’t take this team seriously, things are not going to go our way tonight. We have to be focused,” he said.

~ Get more Eagles Football in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers