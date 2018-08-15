The Southern Boone County softball team will have a new look this year, but it won’t be because of new uniforms, a new head coach or a plethora of young stars.

It’s a new look compliments of the Southern Boone taxpayers; a brand-new turf field with all the works.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the tax payers for the beautiful facility that we have. We are very humbled and blessed and honored to be on that field,” head coach Ashley Anderson said. The Eagles began practicing on the new field August 9, getting used to the difference between a dirt and turf field and enjoying breaking in the new facilities.

“To me it’s easier to play on turf, just because you don’t have crazy bounces. They’re pretty consistent in how they bounce. It’s been an adjustment, but a good adjustment,” Anderson said.

A turf field provides a fielding advantage over opponents who play on grass, but Anderson said any team with their own turf field will be used to the play. But that also provides an advantage when they travel to fields with turf.

Along with a new field, the team is keeping squarely focused on the new season after a disappointing loss in the district semifinals.

By Briley Eilers