The SoBoCo Eagles boys basketball team jumped to a 25-11 first quarter lead and cruised to an 85-60 win at Versailles on Tuesday night.

The Eagles’ red-hot outside shooting Maguire Scheer led SoBoCo with 23 points, hitting 4-of-7 3-point attempts. The Eagles hit 13-of-23 3-pointers in the game.

SoBoCo continued playing the dominating defense that led them to winning the California Tournament this past week and a 13-0 record this season.

The Eagles led 47-25 at halftime and simply held that margin throughout the second half.

Zane Safely scored 18 points for the Eagles. Sam Stichnote and Garrett Goodnight both had 10 points. Spencer Taggart had 10 assists. SoBoCo hosts Eldon on Friday night.

By Bruce Wallace