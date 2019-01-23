The Southern Boone County boys’ basketball team started another win streak after suffering their first loss a couple of weeks ago.

SoBoCo defeated the one-dimensional Eldon by playing an all-around, complete game of basketball in a 70-58 win on Friday.

The Mustangs got out to an early lead, dropping two deep threes to start the game up 6-2, but they weren’t able to hold onto it for long. A steal and fast break layup, followed by a three from Tyson Smith, gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead.

Defensively, Southern Boone frustrated Eldon all night. Sam Stichnote stole the ball and threw down a dunk and Brady Trammell grabbed a takeaway for an easy lay in, stretching the lead to five. All of the Mustangs offense came from a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter, and they were down 17-9 after the first eight minutes.

Senior Eagle Blake Dunn got in on the behind-the-arc action, responding to two early Mustang threes with a pair of his own. Eldon’s lack of a strong post player gave Smith room to be active on the block, where he grabbed a number of offensive rebounds and swatted away some shots. After two, the Eagles took the lead to the locker room, 34-25.

By Briley Eilers