It wasn’t really much of a hit. The flyball happened to land just behind the first baseman and right inside fair territory, too far for anyone to catch it. With that hit, junior outfielder Landrie Cole gave Southern Boone County High School softball one of its few baserunners in the championship game of the Hallsville Invitational Softball Tournament.

Cole’s hit was enough to send the Eagles to a 1-0 win over Salisbury to claim the championship. In a game where pitching controlled the scoreboard, Cole took advantage of defensive miscues to round the bases on a sacrifice bunt and steals. She slid into home plate on one of the only passed balls by the Salisbury battery.

Southern Boone pitcher Camryn Schaller matched Salisbury pitcher Bryn Wooldridge, who gave up just three hits, by striking out eight batters and allowing one hit.

“I told Coach Craig that [Schaller] and [catcher Jordyn Loutzenhiser-Sapp] have gelled even more as the day went on, and that’s promising to see, to continue to improve and go forward from there,” head coach Ashley Anderson said.

By Briley Eilers